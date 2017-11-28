Undersheriff: No smoke detector found in motel room after fatal fire

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – No smoke detectors were recovered from the room of a woman who died in an early morning motel fire near Kalamazoo in mid-November, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Aimee Sue Lambert, 46, of Kalamazoo, was killed in the Nov. 18 fire at the Comstock Motor Court Motel in Comstock Township, east of Kalamazoo.

Undersheriff Jim VanDyken confirmed Tuesday to 24 Hour News 8 that fire investigators never located a smoke detector in Lambert’s motel room during their investigation.

The fire was initially deemed accidental.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 269.383.8821 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

