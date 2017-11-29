An evening with world class pianist, Jim Brickman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – World class pianist, Jim Brickman, is in Grand Rapids for a special VIP concert. The concert is Thursday, November 28th at 4pm. The event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited, so you must RSVP and make a reservation.
Jim will share his music, discuss his passion for piano and introduce you to his Joyful Christmas tour.
>>> Learn more in the video above.
Meet Jim Brickman
- Keyboard World 2300 28th St SE Grand Rapids
- Thursday November 28, 4PM – 5:30
- Absolutely free!
- Very limited seating. Reservations required.
- WWW.KEYBOARDWORLD.NET