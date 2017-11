Another guilty plea from Michigan sports doctor

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan sports doctor who specialized in treating female gymnasts has pleaded guilty to sexual assault, his second conviction in a week.

Larry Nassar appeared in an Eaton County court Wednesday and admitted molesting three girls with his hands at Twistars gymnastics club, near Lansing. One victim was under 13 years old. The others were teens.

Nassar pleaded guilty last week in a similar case in Ingham County where he saw gymnasts at his Michigan State University clinic.

In a third case, Nassar will be sentenced in federal court on Dec. 7 for possessing child pornography. Meanwhile, more than 100 women and girls are suing him.

The 54-year-old Nassar worked at Michigan State and at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

