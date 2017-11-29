Autopsy: Theresa Lockhart likely choked to death

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A missing Portage teacher later found dead in Allegan County was likely choked to death, a medical examiner has concluded.

The Oct. 25 autopsy results for 44-year-old Theresa Lockhart support information her husband left in a confession letter before his apparent suicide.

Theresa’s body was found in a shallow grave at the Allegan County State Game area on Tuesday, Oct. 24, shortly after authorities discovered her husband, Christopher Lockhart, dead in their home. Theresa had been missing for more than five months.

>>Inside woodtv.com: The search for Theresa Lockhart

In the autopsy report obtained by 24 Hour News 8 Wednesday, Dr. Theodore Brown said Theresa was fully clothed but her remains were mostly skeletal. Some of her bones were still missing at the time of the Oct. 25 exam.

In the report, Brown said he could not determine what specifically caused Theresa’s death, given the state of her body. However, he said given the circumstances of the case, she likely “died of homicidal means, probably of asphyxia due to strangulation.”

Christopher said in his confession note that he and his wife had gotten into an argument and he snapped. The examiner’s report said in the letter, Christopher admitted to strangling Theresa the night of May 18, then burying her body the next day.

The note also contained a hand-drawn map to where Theresa was buried.

Theresa was a teacher at Schoolcraft Community Schools. She was reported missing by her employer in May, two days after she was last seen alive.

A burial Mass for Theresa is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kalamazoo.

