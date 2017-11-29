Equipment stolen from Ionia Co. DNR building

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are seeking information leading to the recovery of stolen property from the Ionia County Department of Natural Resources post.
Authorities said a DNR maintenance building was broken into between Nov. 25-27, and the culprit stole several items from the facility.
Several chainsaws, backpack style leaf blowers, a John Deere riding lawnmower, a utility trailer and a John Deere Z-Track mower were stolen in the incident, authorities said.
Investigators determined someone broke into the building by prying open a service door at the rear of the building.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616.527.5737 or Silent Observer at 616.527.0107.