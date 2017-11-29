Ex-student denies painting racist graffiti at EMU

DETROIT (AP) — A former student at Eastern Michigan University who’s been charged with painting racist graffiti on campus says he didn’t commit the crimes.

Eddie Curlin tells The Detroit News that he’s being used as a scapegoat. Curlin is black and says it doesn’t make sense for him to write anti-black messages.

Graffiti was found painted on exterior building walls in September and October 2016. A racist message also was found in a men’s restroom last spring.

Police allege the suspect may not have been motivated by politics or race but instead had “self-serving” motives, though no details have been released.

Curlin is serving a sentence of 18 months to five years in prison for receiving stolen property in December 2015.

A hearing to determine if the graffiti case goes to trial is scheduled for Thursday.

