GR attorney discusses workplace sexual harassment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the list of notable men being accused of sexual misconduct continues to grow, a Grand Rapids attorney is explaining how these cases work from his experience.

H. Rhett Pinsky has been representing sexual harassment victims for years as an attorney with Grand Rapids-based Pinsky, Smith Fayette & Kennedy LLP.

Each case is different in terms of severity and the actions that took place.

“It isn’t just asking someone out for a date, (there is) nothing wrong with that,” he said. “But if you constantly do it and a person says no, that starts to be sexual harassment.”

The most severe instances are more obvious.

“It can encompass vulgarity, sexual proposals directly, or touching,” Pinsky said.

Pinsky said most cases involve female employees who are often harassed by a boss, which can make deciding to pursue a case to be a difficult decision.

“People want to keep it quiet, marriages are at issue,” he said. “The person brining the complaint doesn’t want to get a bad reputation.”

Job security can also be a concern for victims.

“From a woman’s point of view, it endangers her job,” Pinsky said. “She has no guarantee that if she tells, she’s going to come out OK.”

Because most of the settlements are confidential, Pinsky said it is often unlikely an offender is exposed.

“Most of the settlements are confidential, and I think you’ve seen that pretty much with say, a lot of the stuff with Bill O’Reilly and other people,” he said.

