GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for a suspect who attempted to rob a Little Caesars Pizza in Grand Rapids Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:48 p.m. at the Little Caesars Pizza at the intersection of Fuller Ave SE and Wealthy Street SE, police said.

Police said the suspect flashed a handgun, but was unable to take anything in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

