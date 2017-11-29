KDPS seek bicyclist who accosted middle school student

Related Coverage Kalamazoo officers seek tips leading to girl grabber

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo officers are checking business surveillance video in their search for a bicyclist they say inappropriately touched a girl as he rode past.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it happened around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday as the girl was walking to Milwood Middle School with another female classmate. The students said they were walking along Konkle Street between Cork and Royce streets when the suspect rode up behind them.

Both students said they stepped off the sidewalk to allow the bicyclist to pass; that’s when the man allegedly reached out and touched one of the students inappropriately.

The bicyclist was last seen riding north on Konkle Street. He’s described as a black man between 60 and 70 years old with scruffy, unkempt facial hair. He was wearing a large dark coat, dark-colored pants and riding a dark-colored bike.

Capt. Shannon Bagley says there is a possibility the case is linked to a similar incident on Friday, Oct. 13 involving a 13-year-old girl. Police say she was grabbed by a male bicyclist as she was walking down the sidewalk at West Crosstown Parkway. No arrests have been made in that incident.

Anyone with information in theses cases is encouraged to contact KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

