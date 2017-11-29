Kentwood court offers online service for suspended licenses

Related Coverage GR court offers online traffic citation dispute system

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — First-time offenders of driving with a suspended license are now able to restore their license online in Kentwood District Court.

The free service is offered on the Kentwood District Court’s website, and provides virtual sentences for people to help restore their licenses.

Those who are eligible will be informed about the program during their arraignment hearing and will have a certain amount of time to complete it. While people are in the program, people will receive reminders and updates on their case in the form of emails and text messages.

After offenders complete the program, the prosecutor will review their case and record online to consider offering a plea deal. If a plea deal if offered, it can be accepted online.

Grand Rapids recently starting offering a similar program where drivers can dispute traffic citations through an online service.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

