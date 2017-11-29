Kentwood IT company plans $2.5M expansion, hiring

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood-based company is looking to add dozens of high-tech jobs in Kent County, more than doubling its workforce.

ITS Partners plans to invest $2.5 million toward a new headquarters in Kent County, according to a Wednesday announcement by The Right Place and Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

The IT consulting firm plans to hire 68 full-time workers over the next three years to keep up with demand, which has risen with the growth of high-tech devices, apps and security threats. ITS Partners currently employs 56 people locally.

The company is currently located at 4079 Park E. Court SE in Kentwood. ITS Partners hasn’t determined where in Kent County it will move its 12,000 square foot headquarters.

The 30-year-old company is getting a $476,000 performance based grant from the MEDC for the expansion project.

