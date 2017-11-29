Kzoo Co. Millennium Park ice rink opening delayed

Related Coverage Rosa Parks Circle ice skating starts Saturday

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The opening of the ice rink at Millennium Park in Portage has been delayed until next week.

Because of the unusually high temperatures, the rink will open at noon on Dec. 9, assuming the weather cooperates.

Admission for open skating at the rink is $4, skate rentals are $3 and skate sharpening is $3. More information on the rink can be found on the city’s website.

For updates on the status of the ice rink opening, contact the Portage Parks and Recreation Department at 269.329.4522.

