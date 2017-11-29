Lawsuit filed against Wolverine Worldwide

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A family who lives near Wolverine Worldwide’s former House Street dump has filed a lawsuit against the company, claiming it contaminated his well and property and covered it up.

The lawsuit was filed in Kent County Circuit Court by local attorney Aaron Phelps on behalf of Theodore Ryfiak Jr., whose lives across the street from the dump. The lawsuit is the one of three filed against Wolverine over the contamination.

The attorney has said he is representing more than 100 residents in the area.

Ryfiak also found old barrels and scraps of pigskin behind his home.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Complete coverage of the toxic tap water investigation

The suit is seeking at least $25,000 and claims Wolverine covered up its knowledge of the PFAS in Scotchgard.

Target 8 recently revealed that 3M had written to Wolverine in 1999 with a warning of the potential hazards of PFAS, a likely carcinogen. Wolverine had recently said it didn’t know Scotcghard once contained PFAS.

The lawsuit says the contamination lowered property values, caused anxiety, adverse health effects and a risk of future injury.

>>App users: Interactive map of toxic tap water

Wolverine “completely ignored all of its toxic tannery waste that it dumped in Belmont, Michigan,” the lawsuit alleges.

“Wolverine did nothing about its old dump, despite knowing that its property contained remnants of a chemical that is toxic to an ‘extraordinary degree,’” according to the suit: “What is more,Wolverine knew that its old dump was completely unsatisfactory for environmental purposes, which is the primary reason that Wolverine stopped using it in the 1970s.”

The lawsuit also alleges Wolverine attempted to cover up the situation.

“Wolverine’s attempted cover-up of the situation has only exacerbated community fears and anxiety,” the suit alleges. “Wolverine lied about when it knew about PFAS and their harmful effects. Wolverine originally told the public and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (“DEQ”) that it first learned of PFAS in 2016, but then documentation was released showing that Wolverine has known of PFAS since at least January 10, 1999. After Wolverine got caught red-handed, Wolverine resorted to additional mischaracterizations.”

It says that from 1939 through 1970, “Wolverine dumped sludge, barrels, and other tannery waste on and around House Street NE, Belmont, Michigan, including at licensed and unlicensed dumps, which Wolverine knew would be discharged into the groundwater and be injurious to public health.”

“During the time that Wolverine dumped waste at the House Street Dumping Area, Wolverine has always known that tannery waste would be discharged and/or would leach into the groundwater,” the suit continues.

According to the lawsuit, more than 200 wells in the Belmont area have tested positive for PFAS.

Ryfiak, the plaintiff in the case, has twice had his well tested for PFAS, finding levels of 1,430 and 2,020 parts per trillion, the suit alleges. The EPA advisory limit is 70 parts per trillion.

Wolverine has said it expects to spend more than $3 million on the response to the contamination this year. It is paying for water tests, cleanup and installing whole-house filters in homes around the House Street dump.

RESOURCES FOR BELMONT RESIDENTS:

If you are eligible for a whole-house water filtration system from Wolverine Worldwide, you can call 616.866.5627 or email HouseStreet@wwwinc.com.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Environmental Assistance Center can be reached at 1.800.662.9278.

Websites with additional information on the contamination:

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

