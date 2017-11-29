More lawsuits filed against Wolverine Worldwide

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Wolverine Worldwide is now facing six lawsuits by Rockford residents for contaminating their wells and covering it up.

Three lawsuits were filed Wednesday, one day after three initial suits were filed in Kent County Circuit Court. Wednesday’s lawsuits were filed by residents David Clark, Randall Schmidt and Susan Groover.

Target 8 recently revealed 3M had written to Wolverine in 1999 with a warning of potential hazards of PFAS, a likely carcinogen. Wolverine had recently said it didn’t know Scotchgard contained PFAS.

A lawsuit filed Tuesday says the contamination lowered property values, caused adverse health effects and anxiety, as well as a risk of future injury.

The lawyer representing one of the residents filing a lawsuit against Wolverine has said he is representing more than 100 people in the area.

Wolverine has said it is expecting to spend over $3 million on its response to the contamination in 2017. The spending includes paying for water tests, cleanup and installing whole-house filters around the House Street dump.

