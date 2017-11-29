MSU Federal Credit Union now open in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) MSU Federal Credit Union has opened a branch in downtown Grand Rapids. The new branch is on Monroe Center, offering low loan rates, fewer and lower fees, competitive dividend rates and don’t let the name fool you — many people are eligible to join.

MSU Federal Credit Union | To be eligible for membership:

Faculty, staff or student of MSU or Cooley Law School

MSU Donor

Attended or graduated from MSU

Work on MSU campus & Under control of school’s governing bodies

Member of the Michigan Conservation Clubs

CONTACT:

86 Monroe Center

www.msufcu.org

616-552-6734

