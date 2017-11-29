Muskegon’s Jefferson wins MI Mr. Football award

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon quarterback La’Darius Jefferson is adding another trophy to his list of accolades this season.

After leading Muskegon to a Division 3 state championship last weekend at Ford Field, Jefferson was named Michigan’s Mr. Football by State Champs Sports Network Wednesday afternoon.

“This means a lot, it’s something I’ve been dreaming about since I was a kid,” he said. “I have been dreaming about winning a state championship, breaking records and winning awards like this. It means a lot.”

He was also named the Associated Press Division 3-4 Player of the Year last week.

Jefferson finished the 2017 season with over 2,000 yards rushing and 33 touchdowns, in addition to over 1,200 yards passing and 21 touchdowns.

He currently has 15 scholarship offers. Indiana, Central Florida and Michigan State are among the schools on the long list of teams that have offered him an opportunity to play at the next level.

Muskegon finished its season with a perfect 14-0 record and won its first state championship since 2008.

