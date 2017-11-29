Report: Pilot schedule glitch could impact holiday flights

FORT WORTH, Texas (WOOD) — American Airlines is reportedly scrambling to fix a scheduling glitch that’s left thousands of flights without pilots during the busy holiday travel season.

CNBC reports the scheduling system allowed too many pilots to take days off around the holidays.

A spokesman for American Airlines tells CNBC that the company offering time-and-a-half pay to pilots who will fill the vacant spots over the next month.

CNBC says a company memo to pilots indicates the scheduling problem could affect flights at some of American Airlines’ major hubs, including airports in Chicago, New York, Miami and the Dallas-Fort Worth area. It’s unclear if West Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford International Airport would be affected.

The Allied Pilots Association, a union which represents thousands of American Airlines pilots, told CNBC the airline notified them about the problem Friday.

