Rockford students raising funds to honor passed graduate

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Rockford community members are coming together to deal with loss, and are paying tribute to a woman who passed away in the process.

A group at Rockford High School is working to raise money to honor Tessa Powers, a Rockford High School graduate, in a unique way. Powers died at the age of 20 in September after a brief illness.

Powers was a member of afterschool group Interact as a Rockford student, which encourages philanthropy and leadership development. As a member, she helped raise funds to provide clean water for those living in poverty in the Dominican Republic.

The group is hoping to honor her life by raising $5,500 to drill a water well in Nigeria.

“One of the things we always say is water is life,” Rockford High School teacher Kelly Gardner said. “You can’t have life without water. So, when we think about Tessa and a way to remember her, giving someone the gift of water — it’s just perfect.”

There is a website where donations are being collected, with $1,100 raised as of Nov. 29.

On Dec. 18, a fundraiser will be held at the cafeteria in Rockford High School where donations can be made. There will be activities and crafts for children, as well as food at the event.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

