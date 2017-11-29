State taking steps to address PFAS problems





ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Health Official who wrote a letter to Gov. Rick Snyder asking for help with the PFAS contamination is already seeing results.

Adam London sent the letter last week, which said the county needs federal help, and that the county would ask for federal aid if the governor wouldn’t.

London said the letter was not meant to be an attack, but was written to ensure everyone involved with the PFAS contamination is sharing the same message supported by science.

“I think Governor Snyder recognizes how important the quality of people’s drinking water,” said London.

He said it was the first time he reached out to the governor’s office with all his concerns.

“This letter was not meant to be an attack or criticism,” said London. “It was meant to be helpful and maybe there is a little bit of tough medicine in it, but this was truly sent with the best of intentions.”

The two-page letter listed four concerns with the way the PFAS contamination is being handled:

Lack of communication between the organizations

A need for federal resources

Missing local representation on the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team

The health department stretched thing because of the large workload

“I’m very concerned,” said London. “We have committed a tremendous amount of resources in the last several months.”

The governor’s office is now responding to the letter from Kent County and changes are in the works.

The Kent County Health Department says all but one of its concerns are being addressed.

“I do appreciate the fact that the governor’s office is taking this seriously,” said London.

London spoke with the head of the PFAS action team, Carol Issacs.

She informed him that there will now be a weekly conference call between the health department, Department of Environmental Quality, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the PFAS action team.

Issacs also told London the Center for Disease Control had been contacted along with the Environmental Protection Agency.

“I fully expect that there will be a liaison from the EPA here in Kent County very soon,” said London.

An advisory committee has been created for MPART, which will include local health departments.

“Much of this was already underway before the letter, but the letter did prompt more direct outreach to the Kent County leadership to ensure they were more fully informed of the state’s actions,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

London said he think that all parties involved are doing their best and are committed to the community.

While London said he is satisfied with the response from the governor’s office for now, he is going to continue to monitor the situation and strive to do better. He also asked for additional funding for the county’s health department to handle the additional workload.

The state has not responded to that request.

RESOURCES FOR BELMONT RESIDENTS:

If you are eligible for a whole-house water filtration system from Wolverine Worldwide, you can call 616.866.5627 or email HouseStreet@wwwinc.com.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Environmental Assistance Center can be reached at 1.800.662.9278.

Websites with additional information on the contamination:

