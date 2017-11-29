WMU to build new housing, student center

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University is getting a makeover of sorts.

WMU is tearing down an older section of campus and replacing it with a new student center and housing. It’s all part of a plan to build a dedicated student center with diverse housing and to make the southern edge of the university more visually appealing.

“It doesn’t make the kind of statement you want to make when you come to a university like Western Michigan University,” said Dr. Diane Anderson, vice president for student affairs. “You want it to be a presence there, and we have a presence on our campus in lots of places, but not there, and that’s the most visible.”

Anderson says the university wants to create a “wow” factor along what she calls the “longest contiguous face of the campus.”

“We really want the focus of the south neighborhood to be about the student experience,” she said. “Our vision, and President Montgomery’s vision, for that whole corridor, would be a very inviting, welcoming, active, synergistic space.”

The student center will be WMU’s first-ever dedicated center for students. Right now, the Bernhard Center is used as a student center, but Anderson says it’s a one-third of the size that’s needed.

“We have over 400 student organizations, and right now we have space for 30 in that space, so it’s not nearly big enough,” Anderson said.

The Elmwood Apartments will be torn down this summer.

The $73 million student center and ballrooms will open in the fall of 2021 and new housing will open a year before that.

“We’re going to really be looking for some creative housing so that students may choose to live in the same residential facility, but as they age and mature, it will different types of housing within the structure,” said Anderson.

The university will continue to house between 6,000 and 7,000 students. That means the new housing will not create more bed space for on-campus living.

“I think it will change, transform, the entrance to our campus in a way that we have not had before, so I think it really has great potential for us,” Anderson added.

WMU’s goal is to replace or significantly refurbish all student housing and dining by the year 2035, Anderson said.

