Alpena school raises $5,500 for charity

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Alpena teachers traveled to West Michigan to deliver some good news and a check Thursday morning.

Students at All Saints Catholic School raised $5,500 to donate to the Samuel Omogo Foundation, which will give Nigerians who lack access a well with clean drinking water.

The donation will be enough to provide the well and maintain it for five years.

A group of students at Rockford High School are also raising money to donate to the same charity to honor a graduate who recently passed.

