Body donation 101: How to ensure it gets to the right place





WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming woman looking to donate her body to science when she dies got a bit of a shock when she discovered the most popular company for donating bodies had been raided by the FBI.

Catherine Kooyers lives at an adult residential home in Wyoming and recently began thinking about what she wanted to do with her body when she passes away.

“I started doing some research and I found a company called MedCure,” Kooyers said.

Kooyers called the company and said she was surprised by its unprofessional and unsympathetic treatment.

MedCure is heavily advertised on Google and one of the nation’s leading brokers of body parts. Its office near Portland, Oregon was raided by the FBI on Wednesday, Nov. 1 after allegations of improper distribution of body parts, according to Reuters.

“It raised a bunch of flags and questions that I posed to you: What is the best place to give our bodies to where it is best used and treated with dignity and respect?” Kooyers told 24 Hour News 8.

There are two kinds of places that take bodies: those that make a profit and those that don’t. That distinction can make all the difference about what happens to the donation.

In the last five years, the FBI has investigated body donation sites in Illinois, Arizona and Detroit. Lawsuits filed against some of these companies allege that under the guise of medical research, bodies were not properly preserved and were used for programs like military explosives testing and cadaver dog training.

That’s why it’s important to research your options.

“Each portion of the body is going somewhere else for a different price tag based on supply and demand. Here, however, we keep our individuals as one unit; that’s never something we would consider,” explained Carolyn Isaac, director of the Body Donation Program at Western Michigan University’s School of Medicine.

WMU began its body donation program in 2013.

“The majority of individuals who are donated are used for medical school education,” Isaac said.

There’s no substitute for the tactile, real experience body donations provide doctors. First and second-year medical students use them for anatomy; donated bodies are also key in medical research.

Isaac says WMU’s medical students are also taught to respect the person who donated their body.

“We really make sure that they understand that this is someone’s mother, this is someone’s father, their daughter, their brother, their sister and they really need to keep that in mind,” she said.

WMU isn’t alone. Michigan State University, Wayne State University and the University of Michigan medical schools also take whole body donations.

Isaac says if you want to donate your body, the key is to read the fine print, ask questions and make sure you’re comfortable with the answers you get.

“We want to make sure that this is the best option for this donor as well as their family and we want them to be comfortable with the entire process,” Isaac said. “We really make sure that their wishes are met as far as how they want their bodies used.”

The FBI also has also posted information online about how to narrow your search for a body donation program.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

