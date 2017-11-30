Enjoy specialty cheeses and fine wines this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We love eating special food and drinking fantastic wine and craft beer during the holidays. Sometimes finding those great, specialty products can be challenging, so it’s especially wonderful when you can go to one place and get it all! We found a place like that and we’re so excited to share it with you it’s called Acqua In Vino! which in Italian translates to, “Water Into Wine”.

They have Friday night Wine Tasting and Pairings from 4pm to 8pm. There’s a $7.50 fee you need to pay for the glass and you get to try usually about 3 different wines and taste some different and wonderful foods.

AV – Best Wines in Wayland – Acqua In Vino

129 S. Main Street – Wayland

269-397-1739

http://acquainvino.com/

