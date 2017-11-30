Family of MI teen shot, killed by officer settles for $2.4M

Related Coverage Officer shoots, kills teen during traffic stop

LANSING, Mich (WOOD) — The family of a teen shot and killed by an Eaton County sheriff’s officer has reached a $2.4 million settlement, more than two years after his death.

Sgt. Jonathan Frost shot Deven Guilford seven times during a Feb. 28, 2015 traffic stop.

The officer had stopped Guilford for flashing his high-beam headlights. Guilford either didn’t have his license or refused to give it to Frost during the stop, leading to a fight that ended in the shooting.

Guilford’s family filed the lawsuit against Frost and Eaton County, saying the deputy violated the Michigan Wrongful Death Act and Guilford’s civil rights.

The $2.4 million settlement will be paid by Eaton County’s risk manager, the Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority.

Frost’s attorney tells our Lansing sister station WLNS that under the agreement, a federal lawsuit will be dismissed and no more claims can be made.

Attorney James Dyer said the settlement is meant to “help bring peace and closure to the Guilford family.”

“This has been a tragedy for everyone involved. Our hearts go out to them and we know no amount of money can replace their loss,” Eaton County Sheriff Tom Recih said in a statement.

–The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

