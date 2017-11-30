Gun Lake Tribe donation adds K-9s to Allegan Co. force

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office has two new K-9 officers on the force, thanks to the Gun Lake Tribe.

Tribal chairman Scott Sprague presented the sheriff’s office with a symbolic check Thursday in Wayland Township. Sheriff Frank Baker said the donation went towards replacing a recently retired K-9 and adding another K-9 to the team, allowing the department to have a K-9 officer on each shift.

Baker says K-9 officers have already proven to be a valuable addition to the team.

“One of the K-9 dogs that was donated by the tribe a few years back, it actually saved the life of a small child – a toddler who had wandered away from home close to the evening,” Baker recounted. “It was going to get cold that time of night – they probably would have frozen and died. So we credit that dog with saving the life of a child here in Allegan County.”

The tribe’s donation toward the K-9 officers was separate from the fall revenue sharing payment the group recently made to Michigan and local municipalities, which was approximately $4.7 million and $2.1 million respectively. The GLIMI economic development group also received more than $1.4 million from the tribe.

