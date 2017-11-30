Historical postcard collection donated to GR Public Library





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A unique donation to the Grand Rapids Public Library will give historians, teachers and the curious a new glimpse into Grand Rapids’ past.

Retired attorney Tom Dilley is giving the library more than 5,000 postcards, some dating back to the late 1800s.

While some of the cards feature moving parts, others include a small envelope allowing senders to include a note. There are also leather cards, and some that were customizable decades before Photoshop.

Dilley began collecting the postcards as a teenager.

“It simply grew over the years. I was then, and I’m still amazed,” he said.

Dilley wrote the book on Grand Rapids’ Vintage Post Cards, twice. He is the author of two books, titled “Grand Rapids in Vintage Postcards, 1890-1940” and “Grand Rapids: Community and Industry.”

Some of the postcards highlight how people could communicate before technology was in every home.

Before every home had a phone, people would send a postcard home to deliver messages made through phone calls and text messages in today’s world. Postcards sent in the morning would make it to their destination in the city before dinner was ready.

“Not quite as fast as an email, but this was more than 100 years ago,” Dilley said. “Isn’t that amazing?”

Other cards show proof that the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Many of today’s direct mail advertisements are descendants of some of the cards in the collection. Several of the postcards depict humorous cartoons or something useful like a ruler along the edge, or a calendar to stand out from the rest of the mail.

The collection includes cards dating back to 1890 to 1980, detailing 90 years of Grand Rapids history and images not always found in history books.

“A picture really cements it in our minds, and that’s what this is,” said Dilley. “It opens a door for insights about the culture, both in terms of how they were used, what is depicted.”

Dilley could have sold the collection, as postcards are a particularly hot commodity for collectors.

But, his vision went beyond dollar signs.

“I thought that, as a whole, it was so valuable to the comprehensive understanding of our history here that it needs to go into public hands,” he said.

For now, the cards will remain in the back room at the library. Once they are cataloged, they will become part of the Thomas R. and Debra C. Dilley Historical Collection.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

