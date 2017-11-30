Hundreds gather for Ana Carrillo memorial service





GRAND RAPIDS, (WOOD) — There was no place to sit and few to stand inside a Grand Rapids sanctuary Thursday as hundreds gathered to honor the life of a murdered mother.

Ana Carrillo, 35, is believed to have died Sept. 3 when police said the father of her children killed her and hid her body. Searches lasted for weeks until Carrillo’s remains were finally found in early November.

On Thursday afternoon, mourners filled Resurrection Fellowship Church on Grand Rapids’ west side to pay tribute to Carrillo.

Her son was among those who spoke.

“I’m thankful for who I am today because of my mom,” Carrillo’s son, Alonzo, told the crowd. “She raised me as a young man. Without her, I don’t know what I’ll do.”

Carillo’s mother, Birdie Carrillo, was touched by the number of people who came out to support the family at the memorial.

“This is way more people than I ever thought that would come out,” she said while speaking publicly for the first time since her daughter’s remains were found. “It’s just overwhelming that so many people loved, and cared, and knew her.”

The justice process continues in the case of Andrew Hudson, Ana Carrillo’s alleged killer. Hudson is Ana Carrillo’s ex-boyfriend and father of her three children.

His case is now in Kent County circuit court pending a plea or trial.

The family had Ana Carrillo’s remains cremated. They said having her body back is key in moving forward.

“Once we got her body back, it’s like a relief,” Birdie Carrillo said. “I know that she’s at peace.”

