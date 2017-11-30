MSP: Berrien County man killed in farming accident

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say a farming accident killed a Berrien County man.

It happened in the 9400 block of Territorial Road in Berrien County’s Bainbridge Township, east of Benton Harbor.

Troopers say 62-year-old Rafael Alonzo Zarate of Watervliet was chopping corn stubble in a field with a “brush hog.” MSP say Zarate reached across the power takeoff portion of the machine and his clothing became wrapped in the mechanism, pulling him in.

It’s unclear what time the accident happened because Zarate was alone. He was last seen alive early Wednesday morning; troopers were called to the scene around 7:20 that night.

