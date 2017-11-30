‘Small miracles’ for man found lying near Grand River

Related Coverage Police ID unconscious man discovered near Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The mother of a Kent City man discovered unconscious near the Grand River in Grand Rapids says she has no idea why he was there.

Robert Campbell remains on life support at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, according to his mother, Emily Stark.

Police at the scene said a Grand Valley State University groundskeeper found Campbell lying at the river’s edge near the Blue Bridge on Monday. Stark said she doesn’t know where her 30-year-old son was before he was discovered.

A YouCaring page created by Campbell’s boss says loved ones continue to see “one small miracle after another” as Campbell fights to recover. The page says he has moved his leg, arm, opened his eyes and appeared to respond to his name, but his heart isn’t fully functioning yet.

“Robert has the most wonderful ability to connect with everyone on a personal level and make you feel like you are the most important person in the world. He truly has the biggest heart for people that I have ever seen,” his boss Ken Cook wrote on the page, which aims to raise $15,000 to cover Campbell’s medical expenses.

