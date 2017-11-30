Thief poses as repairman to steal from Kzoo homes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo residents, beware: Authorities are looking for a thief posing as a repairman to get into area homes.

The suspect targeted at least two homes Wednesday, located in the 1600 block of Buena Vista Street and E. Alcott Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

In both cases, police say the man approached homeowners in the afternoon, offering maintenance services. Once inside the home, he distracted the victims so he could steal their property, then left without finishing the job.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years old who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, with an average build and facial hair. He also has dark hair that is graying slightly. He may be driving a gray pickup truck.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994, the criminal investigation division at 269.337.8139, or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

