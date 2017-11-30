Toxic tap water probe: 2 more cases filed against Wolverine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two more lawsuits have been filed against Wolverine Worldwide in connection to contaminated wells in the Belmont area.

The additional lawsuits filed Thursday in Kent County Circuit Court brings the total to eight against the footwear company.

The lawsuits come from homeowners who are accusing Wolverine of contaminating their well water and covering it up.

Wolverine dumped sludge containing PFAS at its House Street dump in Belmont until 1970s, as well as other sites. Some residential wells are now testing with high levels of the likely carcinogen.

Wolverine Worldwide said it learned only recently that Scotchgard, which it used to waterproof shoes, once was made with PFAS. However, Target 8 recently uncovered a letter 3M sent to Wolverine in 1999, warning of the potential hazards of PFAS.

3M discontinued using PFAS in Scotchgard shortly after sending the letter. By mid-2005, the EPA was calling the chemical a possible carcinogen.

Some of the lawsuits also claim the contamination lowered property values, caused adverse health effects and anxiety, as well as a risk of future injury.

Wolverine expects to spend more than $3 million this year on its response, including tests and cleanup of dump sites. So far, Wolverine has installed 161 whole-house filters at home near the House Street dump.

RESOURCES FOR BELMONT RESIDENTS:

If you are eligible for a whole-house water filtration system from Wolverine Worldwide, you can call 616.866.5627 or email HouseStreet@wwwinc.com.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Environmental Assistance Center can be reached at 1.800.662.9278.

Websites with additional information on the contamination:

