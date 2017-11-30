Possible arson, homicide investigated in Van Buren Co.

DECATUR, Mich. (WOOD) — Van Buren County sheriff’s officials are investigating a death at the scene of a possible arson.

Emergency responders were called to the scene at around 8 a.m. in the 200 block of West St. Marys Street in Decatur.

Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said no arrests had been made shortly after 12 p.m..

Abbott said evidence leads investigators to believe the case is indeed a homicide “based on the scene and the facts that we already have,” he explained.

A 24 Hour News 8 crew is headed to the scene. Look for updates at woodtv.com as they become available.

