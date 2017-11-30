Willy Wonka, A Christmas Story and more on stage at Van Singel Fine Arts Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We love attending shows and this time of year, you’ll find some of the best that local venues have to offer! But ticket prices to some of those performances can be through the roof. when you factor the cost of having an entire family attend, it can be kind of hard for families. That’s why we’re excited to tell you about a wonderful venue, that prides itself on family fun, that’s affordable! Van Singel Fine Arts Center in Byron Center has some awesome shows ahead this season:
Van Singel Fine Arts Center
Willy Wonka – Nov 30-Dec 2
A Christmas Carol – Dec 16
Million Dollar Quartet – March 5
Sounds of Summer: A Beach Boys Tribute March 24
Cool Jazz – Apr 27
Box Office Info:
Location
8500 Burlingame SW
Byron Center, MI 49315 | Map
Visitor Info | Contact Us|
Box Office Hours
Monday-Friday, 12 pm – 5 pm
616.878.6800