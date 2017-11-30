Woman hit by bullet while inside Portage home





PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Portage early Thursday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. at a house in the 2600 block of Woodbine Avenue near Portage Road and Austin Lake.

Police on scene told 24 Hour News 8 that shots were fired outside the home, hitting a woman inside. There were three people inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Police believe the house was targeted. Investigators are speaking to witnesses and working to find out more information about the suspect or suspects in the case.

