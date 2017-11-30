Woman hit, injured by vehicle in Van Buren Co.

ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 24-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle in Van Buren County Wednesday.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 57000 block of 48th Avenue in Arlington Township, near Bangor.

Authorities say a westbound vehicle hit a Beacon Specialized Living employee who was following a client.

The victim, a 24-year-old Kalamazoo woman, was taken to the hospital with head and back injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The driver, a 76-year-old Hartford woman, told deputies she didn’t see the two walking until it was too late. Deputies noted it was dusk and 48th Avenue is not lit.

The case remains under investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

