1 killed, 2 kids injured in Van Buren Co. crash

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed and two children were injured after a crash involving a semi-truck in Van Buren County Friday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of 66th Avenue and County Road 678 in Hartford Township, west of Paw Paw.

County Road 687, south of Hartford, is shut down while authorities work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Deputies say the driver of the vehicle was killed in the crash. Two children inside the vehicle were injured, but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

It’s not known if the driver of the semi-truck was injured.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

