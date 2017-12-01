At least 1 killed in Muskegon County crash near Whitehall

BLUE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — At least one person is dead after their vehicle hit a tree in Muskegon County.

The sheriff’s department says the crash happened around 10 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Holton-Whitehall Road in Blue Lake Township, east of Whitehall.

It’s unclear how many people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Authorities have shut down surrounding roads to investigate the incident. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.

