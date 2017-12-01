Benton Harbor man charged for murder

Related Coverage Police: Man killed in Benton Harbor shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A Benton Harbor man is facing multiple charges in connection to the fatal shooting in April.

Willie Deandre Hassel, 20, was charged for the murder of 30-year-old Benton Harbor man John Conyers. He was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and felony firearm.

It took place in April in the parking lot of the Salvation Army at 233 Michigan Avenue in Benton Harbor. Police said investigators believe the shooting originated as the sale of pills, which turned into fight and ended with Hassel allegedly shooting Conyers twice in the torso.

Conyers was taken to an area hospital after the incident, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Open murder charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Hassel is being held on a $700,000 bond. A hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 14.

