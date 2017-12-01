Chronic wasting results delayed by shortage of testing kits

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officials say a national shortage of testing kits for chronic wasting disease will mean delays in getting test results to deer hunters.

The Department of Natural Resources announced the update on Friday, the day after the end of Michigan’s 2017 firearm deer hunting season.

The DNR Wildlife Disease Laboratory continues to collect and submit samples to Michigan State University. Samples will be processed by the university as soon as testing kits arrive, which is expected next week. The delay affects deer brought to the lab in late November.

The DNR says it’s been processing more than 1,000 deer heads per day for testing.

The neurological disease affects white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk and moose. It’s spread through saliva and other body fluids of infected animals.

