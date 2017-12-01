Ex-cemetery caretaker charged with embezzlement

EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A former cemetery caretaker is facing felony charges for allegedly embezzling from two townships in Montcalm County.

Donna Mae Goodsell, 60, of Fenwick turned herself in to the sheriff’s office Thursday. She’s charged with one count of embezzlement in Evergreen Township and one count of embezzlement in Day Township.

Detectives believe Goodsell embezzled from the townships between 2012 and 2017. Investigators say a complaint about “financial record inconsistencies” led to the investigation.

Sheriff Michael Williams says there is no evidence that individual citizens were overcharged; rather the townships didn’t receive payments.

Goodsell is free on bond. Each embezzlement charge she faces carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison.

Goodsell is expected back in court Dec. 8.

