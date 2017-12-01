Grand Rapids to Light Up Downtown Friday night

Watch the lighting ceremony live on 24 Hour News 8 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. or here on woodtv.com.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids will usher in the holiday season Friday night by lighting the 38-foot Christmas tree now standing in Rosa Parks Circle.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss will also flip the switch to lights lining the streets as part of the second annual Light Up Downtown event, organized by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.

“We have 45,000 lights on this tree alone. That does not include the thousands of lights that are turning on throughout downtown,” said Jennie Schumacher with Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., visitors can come downtown snap photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and a Rudolph ice sculpture, warm up with hot chocolate, listen to carolers, watch ice carving and lace up their skates for the opening of the Rosa Parks Circle ice rink. Western Michigan University’s Synchronized Skating Team will perform before the ice opens for free kids skating lessons.

Food trucks will also be stationed along the streets to take orders as WYCE’s Quinn Mathews and Gabriela de la Vega handle music.

“We are expecting a pretty large turnout, so get here as close to 5 as you can to get a good view of everything that’s going to happen. But you know, the more the merrier, especially to kick off the holiday season,”

Visitors to Light Up Downtown can also kick off the season of giving by dropping off an unwrapped toy or financial donation to The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Toy Drive and Red Kettle campaign.

The Griffins will also be holding their Red Kettle game Friday night in support of The Salvation Army.

