Griffins play in “Red Kettle Game”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In need of Friday night plans? Look no further than the Grand Rapids Griffins game tonight, as face the Texas Stars in support of the third annual “Red Kettle Game.”

“We’re thrilled to be back at Van Andel Arena partnering with the Grand Rapids Griffins for the third year in a row,” said Major Norman Grainger, Kent County Coordinator. “It’s an ideal event for The Salvation Army to raise awareness about our programs and services as well as demonstrate our commitment to, and involvement in, the Grand Rapids community.”

A specially-designed “Red Jersey” will be worn by Griffins players, featuring The Salvation Army Red Shield. These autographed jerseys will be auctioned-off to the crowd following the game, with net proceeds going back to The Salvation Army.

A special performance of “God Bless America” will be played by The Salvation Army Brass Band between the first and second periods as an 80-foot US flag will be presented at center ice.

“The Griffins organization places an extremely high value on the relationship that has developed over the last several years,” said Bob Kaser, Vice President of Community Relations and the voice of the Grand Rapids Griffins. “Given the millions of people who benefit from The Salvation Army’s programs and services, the Griffins ownership, staff, players and fans are proud of this partnership and are thrilled with the past, present and future of the Red Kettle Game.”

Lower-bowl tickets are available for purchase online, but are limited. Order online for these $22 tickets, using the promo code REDKETTLE, and $3 of each ticket sold will go to support The Salvation Army.

Direct donations can also be mailed to The Salvation Army of Kent County, by donating online or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

If you can’t make it to the game, don’t forget that you can give back through the Angel Tree Toy Drive. For over 25 years, WOOD TV8 has been partnering with the Salvation Army to give toys to underserved children across West Michigan.

