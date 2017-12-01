Head-on crash on U.S. 10 kills father, injures 4 others

AMBER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a driver to veer across U.S.10, leading to a head-on crash that killed a father and injured four others.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. Friday on the highway’s westbound lanes in Mason County’s Amber Township, west of Scottville.

Authorities say a 1995 full-size Chevrolet van was eastbound on the state highway when it crossed the center line, traveled through the turn lane, then hit a westbound 2011 Kia head-on. The full-size van then collided with a westbound 2006 Dodge minivan.

The driver of the Kia, a 35-year-old father from Scottville, was killed instantly. Authorities say his 18-month-old son was properly strapped into a child safety seat in the back of the vehicle. The infant was taken to the hospital with minor cuts.

Investigators say the 42-year-old driver who caused the crash was flown to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. The 22-year-old woman who was a passenger in his van was taken to a Ludington hospital with injures authorities say are not life-threatening.

The 23-year-old Custer man driving the 2006 Dodge minivan was also injured; his condition is unclear.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free victims in the crash. Local, county and state officers also responded to the incident, which remains under investigation.

