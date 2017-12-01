Local Programming Producer (full-time)

Unique opportunity available for an experienced and creative producer for our Local Programming Department. This position leads our team to create compelling and community-rich content. The successful candidate should be forward thinking, extremely organized and a detailed problem solver who excels under pressure, but also brings a sense of fun and creativity to their work every day.

Previous experience producing and writing long-form content for TV and web is preferred. Broad TV production skills are a plus including videography & editing.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls please.

Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability

