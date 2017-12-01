Michigan minimum wage rising to $9.25 an hour in January

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s minimum wage will rise to $9.25 an hour starting Jan. 1.

That’s a 35-cent raise from the current minimum of $8.90 per hour. It’s the final definitive increase provided by a 2014 law, the state said Friday.

Beginning in 2019, however, the minimum wage is due to increase annually with inflation unless the unemployment rate is high.

Employers can pay 85 percent of the minimum to employees age 16 and 17. The training wage remains at $4.25 per hour for new hires age 16 to 19 for the first 90 days of employment.

Advocates for restaurant workers have launched a 2018 ballot drive in a bid to raise the minimum wage to $12 an hour and pay tipped employees the hourly minimum.

