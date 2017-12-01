Portage couple traveling to AL to campaign against Roy Moore





PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Portage couple is heading south next week, but it’s not to escape the cold.

Instead, the two therapists who specialize in treating sex abuse victims will campaign in Alabama against Republican Roy Moore.

In less than two weeks, Alabama voters will elect their next U.S. Senator. Last month, several women accused Moore of sexual assaults and sexual harassment when they were teenagers and Moore was in his 30s.

Moore has denied the allegations.

Michelle and Troy Zukowski-Serlin are headed to Alabama anyway.

“Because I’ve seen people’s pain, trauma, what happens to children when they’ve been molested and there’s just no words,” Michelle said.

“It’s one thing to write Facebook posts or to send money or to hand wring about what’s going on with Roy Moore,” said Troy Zukowski-Serlin. “We felt we wanted to take the next step and actually go there and have boots on the ground to help out Doug Jones.”

Both Michelle and Troy think Moore should drop out of the race. They admit that the allegations against Moore are just that — allegations.

When asked whether Moore deserves some sort of due process, they said this case is different.

“I think you’re also voting for someone as a model,” said Michelle Zukowski-Serlin. “Your leader needs to be a model in behavior.”

Troy Zukowski-Serlin said the allegations add up to something more.

“But when there’s so many allegations that have come out in a political sense and with a lot of corroborating evidence, it seems pretty clear that something is going on,” said he said.

The latest polling shows Moore with a five-point lead over Jones. The couple said voter turnout will be the difference in the race and that’s why they’re headed to Alabama.

“Yeah, they want us to go door-to-door because getting out the vote is really the key thing and we enjoy doing that actually,” Troy Zukowski-Serlin.

They leave for Alabama next Sunday.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

