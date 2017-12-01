WOOD TV8 is the long-time news leader in West Michigan and we’re looking for a newscast producer who wants to be part of our winning team. Candidates should have a passion for news, creativity and ingenuity. Excellent news judgment is also a must, but that’s not all: we’re looking for a news hound who is plugged in to what’s going on and what our viewers need to know whether they’re watching TV, on their phone or at the computer. We need someone who can think fast, act quicker and build a viewing “experience” for West Michigan. If you’re a news junkie with a flare for the creative and dynamic, this job might be up your alley.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls please.

Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

