Relax and celebrate the season at Wheelhouse

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Downtown Grand Rapids is going to be buzzing this weekend — with the lighting of the Christmas tree here at Rosa Parks Circle, the Nutcracker ballet kicking off at DeVos Performance Hall. Now, through the end of the year… we’re all going to be busy, busy, busy! Why not celebrate the holiday season by sitting back, and letting some else mix you up a delicious drink… and make you a tasty meal. I know just the place to do that, a restaurant here in downtown Grand Rapids that we love going to — Wheelhouse! It’s a place where bar is stocked, and the tables are set — with festive holiday cheer — take a look!
Holidays at Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails
Happy Hour – Monday through Friday 3pm-6pm
- Spread the holiday cheer at Wheelhouse with the launch of their all-new Happy Hour Specials!
- Featuring six new appetizers, ranging from $5-$9, $2 off select drafts, $2 off all craft cocktails and $5 select glasses of wine.
12 Days of Cocktails
- December 11th through 22nd
- Bar Manager, Daren Palacios and his team are partnering with local distilleries to feature a series of 12 craft cocktails this holiday season for just $8 each.
- These hand-made concoctions are only available for a limited time, stop by and try them out!
Salvation Army Angel Tree Donation Site
- Nov. 15 – Dec. 18
- Wheelhouse embodies the spirit of holiday giving by encouraging guests to grab a tag and donate a toy to the Salvation Army Angel Tree.
- This program ensures all children have a gift to open on Christmas Day. Last year, the community’s generous donations provided over 100 gifts for children in need.
New Year’s Eve
- Dec. 31, 4pm-12:30am
- Ring in the New Year and celebrate with friends & family at Wheelhouse!
- Enjoy live entertainment from the official musical super group, Funkle Jesse, while enjoying our full dinner menu as well as a variety of special features.
- Countdown to 2018 with complimentary champagne and giveaways at midnight.
- Seating times are filling up fast, call the restaurant or reserve online at OpenTable.com.
67 Ottawa Ave. SW — downtown Grand Rapids
- Monday through Thursday 11am-10pm
- Friday 11am-midnight
- Saturday 4pm-midnight
- Sunday 4pm-9pm.
- (616) 226-3319