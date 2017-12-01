Tip leads to vandalism suspects in Thanksgiving Eve spree

Related Coverage Vandals damage 50 mailboxes in Kent, Ottawa counties

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are crediting a tip to Silent Observer for helping them identify three suspected vandals who allegedly targeted dozens of mailboxes the night before and morning of Thanksgiving.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says it has recommended the prosecutor file felony charges against the three suspects. They include a 19-year-old man from Jamestown Township, a 20-year-old man from Walker and a 19-year-old woman from Walker.

They’re accused of using a golf club to cause thousands of dollars in damage to approximately 50 mailboxes and some windows in Ottawa and Kent counties.

The damage ran along Kenowa Avenue SW, Burton Street SW, Luce Street SW, 8th Avenue NW and Johnson Street NW.

Deputies say the vandals also used a golf club to break out a window to a van in the 11000 block of Woodgate in Tallmadge Township.

A man who lives on 8th Avenue in Tallmadge Township also came home to find a golf club lying by his garage and a hole in a window.

All three suspects remain free until the prosecutor decides how to proceed.

