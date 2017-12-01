Video shows ex-Mattawan officer opening fire on car





MATTAWAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A newly released dash cam video shows an officer-involved shooting in Mattawan last month.

A police source provided the video to 24 Hour News 8 that shows the moments former officer Chelsey Omilian fired on a suspected stolen vehicle, hitting one of the occupants inside.

The shooting happened on Nov. 3 near Main Street and W. McGillen Avenue in Mattawan.

The video shows the suspects in a stolen Chevrolet Impala driving off and hitting Omilian’s cruiser. Seconds later, Omilian opens fire on the vehicle at least five times as it speeds away.

The shots can be heard then Omilian shouting, “I just shot at somebody. I just f****** shot at somebody.”

After the shots were fired, Omilian along with other officers and troopers then spend several minutes driving around searching for the vehicle. It was found ditched in a nearby neighborhood after the driver hit a fence.

The driver and another woman in the car weren’t hurt, but another female suspect was shot and injured.

Omilian has been charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless use of a firearm in connection to the shooting. She is no longer a member of the Mattawan Police Department. It’s unclear whether she was fired or resigned.

If convicted of the misdemeanor charge, Omilian faces up to 90 days in jail and a possible fine of $500.

The prosecutor’s office says the driver of the stolen vehicle, Gary Lynne Kingsbury, is charged with two felonies: unlawful use of a vehicle and resisting and obstructing. He remains in the Van Buren County Jail.

